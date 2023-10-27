BSF in Assam intensifies patrolling along Indo-Bangladesh border

Mankachar: The Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier Headquarters at Azara Patgaon, which is responsible for securing and guarding about 500 km of Dhubri and neighbouring West Bengal’s Kochbihar and Falakata sectors, has strengthened its intensified its security efforts.

The 45th Battalion of the BSF is currently stationed in South Salmara-Mankachar district, Assam. They oversee the 39 km stretch of the Indo-Bangladesh international border along the Brahmaputra River, employing state-of-the-art measures to ensure the area’s safety.

Journalists from Guwahati recently visited the border and were assured by the officers in charge that the land route is completely sealed, with high-powered floodlights covering the entire boundary. However, challenges persist along the riverine borders, including floods and erosion during the monsoon season.

BSF personnel, male as well as female, are engaged in safeguarding both land and water boundaries. Modern boats and floodlights are utilized for river patrol, and the BSF maintains a 24-hour border watch.

BSF’s Commandant-in-Charge, MKT Simte, highlighted their public welfare programmes, including free medical camps benefiting border residents, leading to increased patriotism and reduced criminal activities.

Residents along the border also appreciate the BSF’s efforts, such as allowing access to a 90-year-old mosque and providing emergency services.

In addition, the Integrated Check Post in Sahapara near Mankachar has deployed women BSF personnel to enhance security and search operations.

