Assam: Oppn discusses Lok Sabha poll strategy in key meeting

Guwahati: Leaders of the Opposition alliance in Assam had an extensive meeting under the banner of ‘Birodhi Oikya Mancha, Asom’ here on Thursday afternoon, unanimously resolving to ensure one common candidate against the BJP in each of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies and ensure that no vote division occurs in the elections.
Party presidents and senior leaders of the alliance partners, comprising 13 Opposition parties, participated in this meeting and unanimously reiterated its resolve to “end misgovernance and endless saga of corruption”.
The Opposition alliance decided to have a Common Minimum Programme under leadership of Assam Trinamool Congress president Ripun Bora as well as to draft a charge-sheet against the incumbent government under leadership of Jatiya Dal-Asom president Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and Deputy Congress Legislature Party leader Rockybul Hussain.
“Both these reports will be discussed in the upcoming session of the Opposition Alliance in Dibrugarh towards the end of November,” an official statement said.
The Opposition alliance parties further echoed that all parties were ready for supreme personal and political sacrifices to defeat the incumbent BJP at the Centre and state.
Significantly, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi submitted a proposal that in the interest of the Opposition alliance, the regional party would not put up any candidate in any of the 14 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, two more organisations, Shiv Sena, Assam and APHLC of Karbi Anglong, under leadership of John Ingti Kathar, joined the Opposition alliance on Thursday, enhancing its strength of the alliance to 15 parties.
The resolutions adopted in the meeting were announced later at a media conference chaired by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah and other leaders of the Opposition parties including Assam Trinamool Congress president Ripun Bora, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Jatiya Dal-Asom president Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, leaders from Left parties, among others.
Addressing mediapersons after the key meeting on Thursday evening, APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah said the United Opposition Forum would also sensitise the people through a mass movement and address the burning issues of price rise of essential commodities, power tariff hike, pension policy, et al.
The forum urged all the Opposition parties in Assam to work together and strengthen the alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
