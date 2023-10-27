Assam: Farmers, teachers take part in sustainability education programme

Guwahati: To raise awareness about sustainability education and biodiversity conservation, Wipro and Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation organisation collaborated to conduct an event in Assam’s Jorhat district. The initiative brought together about 60 educators and farmers.
The Karuna Kheti Trust focuses on empowering local rural communities and those in tea plantations with education, livelihood opportunities, and healthcare. The Selenghat Valley School is a key initiative, aiming to provide education to underprivileged children.
The programme, held on October 25, centered on sustainability education. Participants engaged in hands-on activities that highlighted biodiversity, waste management, and water conservation. Aaranyak stressed the importance of sustainability education in addressing global challenges, including environmental degradation, climate change, and biodiversity loss.
Arjun Trivedi, Founder and Executive Director of the Karuna Kheti Trust, noted the school’s sustainable practices, such as waste categorisation, organic farming, and solar power generation.
