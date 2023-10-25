Assam: Ferry services suspended across Brahmaputra

Guwahati: Thousands of commuters rely on ferry services across the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati, making it a crucial mode of transportation in the region. However, on Wednesday, ferry services that connect the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati were temporarily suspended, according to a notification issued by the Inland Water Transport Department.

The sudden suspension of ferry services has left residents and commuters puzzled, as it coincided with the festive season of Durga Puja, leading many to speculate that it might be linked to the immersion of idols.

According to sources, a significant drop in the water level of the Brahmaputra river has made it unsafe for ferries to operate. As per reports, authorities are working on identifying an alternative approach route for passengers to reach the dock.

While the announcement suggests that services will resume shortly, no specific timeframe has been confirmed as of yet, leaving the public eagerly awaiting further details and updates. Local residents are expecting authorities to make an official statement regarding the resumption of ferry services.

