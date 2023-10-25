Assam CM announces construction of 6 new flyovers in Guwahati

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that 6 new flyovers will be constructed across Guwahati. After the inauguration of the new ‘Shraddhanjali Setu,’ the chief minister unveiled the state government’s upcoming plan towards enhancing the city’s urban development.
CM Sarma posted a video on social media platform X, marking the successful inauguration of the flyover. He said, “Recently, we inaugurated the Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati. We are building 6 more such flyovers in the city along with a dedicated ring road.”
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the new flyover, built with the state’s own funds, has a breadth of 10.50m at RG Baruah Road and 7.50m at Mother Teresa Road.
Costing about Rs 316 crore, the 2.28-km-long Shraddhanjali Flyover was completed in 19 months. Construction of the flyover began in 2021.
The new flyover has alleviated traffic congestion, and facilitated smoother transportation for Guwahati residents. The chief minister highlighted that the flyover has led to the creation of parking space and will have a positive impact on businesses.
The chief minister expressed gratitude to the public, with a special acknowledgment of the community residing in close proximity to the flyover construction sites, for their cooperation.
