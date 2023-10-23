The India Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura until October 26.
The depression over the Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards at a speed of 17 kmph over the past six hours, intensifying into a deep depression as of 5.30 am today.
The IMD expects it to further strengthen into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours.
