The India Meteorological Department has issued a Yellow Alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura until October 26.

The depression over the Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards at a speed of 17 kmph over the past six hours, intensifying into a deep depression as of 5.30 am today.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

DD OVER WC BoB MOVED NW DURING PAST 6 HRS AND LAY CENTERED AT 0530 HOURS IST OF 23 OCT OVER WC BoB ABOUT 400 KM S OF PARADIP (ODISHA), 550 KM S-SW OF DIGHA (WB) AND 690 KM S-SW OF KHEPUPARA (BANGLADESH). TO INTENSIFY INTO A CS DURING NEXT 12 HOURS. pic.twitter.com/VO8pOm6Ggt — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 23, 2023

The IMD expects it to further strengthen into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours.

Also Read: Climate solutions are already in our nature

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









