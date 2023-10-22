Assam CM calls Home Minister Amit Shah 'an inspiration'

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah‘s accomplishments, calling him an ‘inspiration’ and wishing him on his 59th birthday.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma acknowledged Shah as a staunch nationalist and “one of the most intelligent contemporary leaders in Bharat”. He also said that the home minister is an inspiration to crores of people.

Warm birthday greetings to Adarniya Amit Shah ji. A staunch nationalist and one of the most intelligent leaders of contemporary Bharat, he is an inspiration for crores of Kayakartas like me. I have been extremely fortunate to receive his abundant affection and blessings.



From… pic.twitter.com/CPIkW1ydPS — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 22, 2023

Sarma mentioned that during his tenure as Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has been involved in the revocation of Article 370 and substantial advancements in police forces and infrastructure development in remote border areas.

Amit Anil Chandra Shah, born on October 22, 1964, presently holds the position of the 31st Minister of Home Affairs in India, a role he has held since 2019.

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday morning commended Shah’s efforts in advancing the nation and addressed him as an “outstanding administrator”.

Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. He is passionate about India’s progress and ensuring a better quality of life for the poor. He has made a mark as an outstanding administrator, making notable contributions to enhancing India’s security apparatus and further developing the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2023

According to the prime minister’s post on X, Amit Shah has played a vital role in strengthening the BJP and has made “notable contributions in enhancing India’s security apparatus and further developing the cooperatives sector.”

Amit Shah served as the 10th President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 2014 to 2020.

