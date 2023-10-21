Assam: Boko resident on hunger strike seeking govt land document

Boko: Dhiren Mali, a resident of Birpara village in the Kamrup district, Assam, began an indefinite hunger strike on Friday in front of the Bongaon Development Block Office demanding government land documents for the plot of land he lives on.
Mali alleged that the village headman demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 for a government land document, but he refused to pay.
Dhiren Mali said, “In 1980, the Brahmaputra floods also washed away the village of Barniapara in South Sarubans Mouza. Our family was devastated by the floods. After about a year in the shelter camp, ee were officially allowed to live in government lease No 38 of Chatabari Revenue Village under Chaygaon Revenue Circle. Most of the families settle in the area. Of these, seven families received allotment certificates, but the rest did not. Among these seven families, my father Bharat Mali was also allotted land. After separating from my father in 1986, I started living separately in a vacant part of the same lease”.
Later in 2013, the government took steps to allocate the land by conducting a new survey.
“I would like to mention with deep concern that during this survey, the local Gaon Burha (Gaon Pradhan) demanded Rs. 5,000 in cash from me in the name of the Mandal. I was not financially well-off in paying that money. I wasn’t mentally prepared either. So, I refused to pay the money they asked for. They did not measure the land I was living on and did not list my name. So, my family is deprived of land allotment. However, the area was also allocated to people who had their own land and were not affected by the floods,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
In this situation, I had no choice but to go on hunger strike. I hope that the concerned authorities will take the matter seriously and provide justice to my landless family affected by the floods by making proper arrangements for allotment of occupied land.”
When asked about the matter, Chaygaon Revenue Circle Officer, Nirmal Jyoti Sharma, responded that the matter will be investigated thoroughly. The officer informed that a survey will be conducted with the lat mandal and necessary action will be taken accordingly.
Also Read | Assam: Drugs worth over Rs 20 crore seized, 2 arrested at Silchar Airport
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 2 injured on Guwahati’s Shraddhanjali flyover as car hits railing, 1 arrested
- Arunachal Guv encourages cooperation between border villagers, armed forces
- 3 Meghalaya cyclists to compete in Asian Downhill C’ships
- Kohima traders to monitor potential price hike during Hornbill carnival
- Assam: Boko resident on hunger strike seeking govt land document
- Nagaland: NSF urges strict implementation of ILP in Dimapur