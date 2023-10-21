Guwahati: On the first day of Durga Puja celebrations, a driver collided with the railings surrounding the Assam map structure at the Zoo Tiniali intersection atop the new Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati‘s Zoo Road area. According to sources the accident occurred around 4 am on Saturday, injuring two people.

The offending vehicle, an XUV 700 was travelling from the Chandmari area towards Ganeshguri when it crashed into the state map structure’s railing boundary, causing significant damage. In response to the incident, law enforcement officials arrived at the accident scene.

One of the civilians injured due to the collision. (Photo credit: Rishi Goswami)

Rishi Goswami, a lawyer who was present at the site, informed EastMojo that the XUV700 has caused injuries to civilians. He urged the police to take the victims for immediate medical treatment. In a video, the injured civilian (dressed in a red tshirt) said, “I was taking photos here on the bridge and the vehicle, coming from Chandmari side, hit this railing. It was moving at high speed. The railing got damaged and I fell down. A few of the bystanders picked me up.”

The injured man shared that another man, possibly a home-guard was also injured. Reportedly two people were injured. They were both taken for medical treatment at a nearby hospital at the time of filing this report.

The police apprehended the driver of the vehicle, subsequently confiscating the XUV 700. The vehicle was registered on June 29 in Kamrup as AS01 FP 3591.

According to sources, the driver is said to be a tourist and the vehicle was possibly rented. However, it is yet to be confirmed by the police.

Despite stringent vigilance and heavy fines, it is obvious that the issue of reckless driving continues to plague the festive season.

