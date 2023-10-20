Assam: Drugs worth over Rs 20 crore seized, 2 arrested at Silchar Airport

Guwahati: Assam Police on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers from Mizoram at Silchar Airport. In collaboration with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), they seized 4 kg of Methamphetamine valued at Rs. 20 crore.

Subrata Sen, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Cachar, reported to the press on Thursday evening that the apprehended individuals had traveled from Mizoram with the contraband and had successfully boarded a flight bound for Kolkata.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Joseph Lalnunmawia (22) and F Lalhmangaihzuala (30). Lalnunmawia is a resident of Aizawl, while Lalhmangaihzuala is from the Champhai district of Mizoram, according to the police.

Investigations revealed that the smugglers had ingeniously constructed concealed compartments within their luggage, allowing them to transport four packets, each containing approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine.

ASP Subrata Sen stated, “We launched the operation jointly with the CISF and recovered a total of 4 kg of Methamphetamine from their hand luggage. They were about to board the Silchar-Kolkata flight when they were apprehended.”

According to the police, a case has been registered against the arrested individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and they will be presented before the court on Friday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared this information on social media and commended the Assam Police and CISF for their successful operation. He wrote, “Acting on a tip-off, Cachar Police, along with the CISF, conducted an operation against drug peddlers at Kumbhirgram Airport, Silchar, and recovered 4 packets containing 4 kg of Methamphetamine. Two persons were arrested in the incident. Great job, Assam Police & CISF.”

