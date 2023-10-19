Northeast rail connectivity gets major boost with new train services

Guwahati: To enhance rail connectivity in the Northeastern states, significant developments are underway. Two train services are set to be extended to Silchar and Agartala, while two new train services will be introduced.

The Guwahati–Dullabcherra–Guwahati tri-weekly express (Train No. 15617/15618) will commence its journey from Guwahati, while the Guwahati–Secunderabad–Guwahati service (Train No. 12514/12513) will be extended up to Silchar. In Agartala, the Agartala–Sabroom–Agartala DEMU (Train No. 07688/07687) and the Kamakhya–Lokmanya Tilak (T)–Agartala service (Train No. 12520/12519) will be introduced.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The flagging-off ceremonies will be attended by esteemed guests, including the chief ministers of Assam and Tripura, along with other dignitaries. The Minister of Railways, Communications, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, will join the programme online. Local MPs, MLAs, and dignitaries will also participate at various stations.

New Train services are going to be flagged off today in Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir.

See the program live in below mentioned linkhttps://t.co/aAF6Yb7nUD — Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) October 19, 2023

Starting from 21.10.2023, train No. 12513/12514 (Secunderabad – Silchar – Secunderabad) Express will run, departing from Secunderabad at 16:35 on Saturdays and reaching Silchar at 23:20 on Mondays. The return trip leaves Silchar at 19:50 on Wednesdays, arriving in Secunderabad at 03:35 on Saturdays. Train No. 12519/12520 (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Agartala – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Express starts on 22.10.2023, departing Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 07:50 on Sundays and reaching Agartala at 17:50 on Tuesdays. The return journey leaves Agartala at 07:20 on Thursdays and arrives in Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 16:15 on Saturdays.

Train No. 07688/07687 (Agartala – Sabroom – Agartala) daily DEMU Special starts on 20.10.2023, departing Agartala at 13:40 to reach Sabroom at 15:55. The return trip leaves Sabroom at 16:20 and arrives in Agartala at 18:50.

Train No. 15617/15618 (Guwahati – Dullabcherra – Guwahati) Express operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, starting from 21.10.2023, departing Guwahati at 22:00 to reach Dullabcherra at 09:45 the next day. The return journey leaves Dullabcherra at 11:10 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, arriving in Guwahati at 23:15 on the same day.

Inaugural special trains include No. 02514 (Silchar – Guwahati), departing Silchar at 15:50 to reach Guwahati at 01:40 the next day; No. 02520 (Agartala – Guwahati), departing Agartala at 15:50 to reach Guwahati at 05:20 the next day; No. 07686 (Agartala – Sabroom) DEMU, departing Agartala at 15:50 to reach Sabroom at 18:10 the same day; and No. 05617 (Guwahati – Dullabcherra), departing Guwahati at 15:50 to reach Dullabcherra at 03:00 the next day.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Mizoram: Will Zoramthanga come back to power?

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









