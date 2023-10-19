Assam footballer Parthib Gogoi to play for NE United FC in Indian Super League

Over the last decade, the Indian Super League (ISL) has ignited dreams in countless young talents aspiring to compete at the highest level. Parthib Gogoi, a 20-year-old sensation from NorthEast United FC, is the latest rising star in this aspirational league.

From Assam, Gogoi’s soccer journey started as a fan in Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, supporting the Highlanders. Little did he foresee wearing their jersey and playing for them in the ISL.

“Playing for NorthEast United FC is a dream come true for me. It’s a huge thing for me. My parents saw a dream for both of us brothers (Pragyan Gogoi and him) to play in the same team. Whenever fans chant my name, it encourages me to do better. Because I used to be one of those fans and watch the matches of our club. So, it’s a lovely feeling and experience altogether,” shared Gogoi during a recent interaction.

Gogoi’s confidence is soaring as he sets his sights on the upcoming ISL 2023-24 season. He firmly believes that the Highlanders will be the underdogs who surprise stronger opponents. Their 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC at home is a testament to their potential, and the young winger is optimistic that more inspiring performances are in store for the coming months. On an individual level, Parthib has already matched his goal-scoring record from the previous season, netting three goals in the current campaign.

I am very happy with my performances. I am only focusing on the next game. – Parthib Gogoi (ISL)

“I have said that we are a surprise package and we are going to surprise a lot of teams. We will keep giving our 100% in all the games. I am very happy with my performances. I am only focusing on the next game. The coach has been inspiring me to just keep on playing well and not stopping anytime soon. I would like to thank all the support staff for their help; without whom I would not have performed so well. I give them all the credit for this. I was injured during the off-season. I was rehabilitating for most of the time. As soon as I recovered, I began working on my shooting abilities. I enhanced my fitness levels. When the pre-season began, the coach instructed me to work on certain factors and I began developing them and I am continuing to work on them,” he further added.

While Parthib Gogoi’s star continues to rise, his head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, is cautiously optimistic about the young player’s future. Benali emphasises that Gogoi is in the early stages of his career and still has much to learn and improve upon before reaching his full potential. He urges fans to be patient and avoid burdening the young talent with excessive expectations.

“I will tell you something very important. This gentleman (Parthib) here is a very young guy. He is just starting here. We have stairs to go. We cannot jump to the fourth stair without doing the first three. Give him time and he will be a great player. But, if we hurry, we will lose him,” the tactician explained. Nonetheless, Parthib’s progress in translating promise into performance will be closely monitored by the entire footballing community this season.

