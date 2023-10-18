Assam: NFR inspects Dhupdhara - Bamunigaon double line, expands network

Guwahati: Northeast Frontier Railway authorities (NFR) conducted a comprehensive inspection of the newly laid double line between Dhupdhara and Bamunigaon stations on October 17. This additional railway line aims to accommodate increased freight and passenger traffic along this route.

The Dhupdhara – Bamunigaon section forms part of the 176 km double line project connecting New Bongaigaon to Kamakhya via Goalpara. The recently inspected section features 8 major bridges, 80 minor bridges, 42 crossing bodies, and an advanced absolute block signaling system. Additionally, new station buildings were constructed at Dhupdhara, Singra, Boko, and Bamunigaon, each with an extra platform for improved train operations. 42 railway quarters were also built for employee housing in this 25.459 km segment.

During the inspection, Suvomoy Mitra, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS)/NF circle conducted a speed trial on the section and examined all bridges, RUBs (Road Under Bridges), and signalling systems. Modern technology, like robust track structures with PSC sleepers and Thick Web Switches, enables faster train speeds on a new double line. This boosts punctuality, efficiency, connectivity, and cuts travel times for passengers and freight.

Previously, on May 3, 2023, an 11.35 km section between Mirza and Azara was commissioned, followed by a 29.71 km section between Dudhnai and Dhupdhara on November 24, 2022. The completion of the entire New Bongaigaon – Kamakhya via Goalpara section is expected to enhance northeast connectivity, fostering efficient transportation for both passengers and goods across the nation. This expansion is particularly beneficial for remote areas in Meghalaya.

