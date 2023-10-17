ULFA-I calls on Assam's Bengali-speaking residents for stance on Barak Valley split

Guwahati: The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), which opposes the proposal to separate Barak Valley from Assam, has called upon the Bengali-speaking population in the state to express their position on this matter within a 60-day timeframe.
In a statement issued by the group, it conveyed that failure by the Bengali community to communicate their stance within this time frame would result in them being held accountable for any “unfortunate incidents.”
This development follows efforts by an organisation based in the Barak Valley, known as the Barak Democratic Front (BDF), advocating for the establishment of a new state.
As per reports, an email statement from ULFA-I emphasised that various communities in Assam have historically coexisted harmoniously. However, they accused an individual named Pradip Dutta Roy of attempting to sow division by pushing for the separation of Barak Valley, asserting that he lacks the right and his ancestors made no contributions to safeguarding the region from partition. The group firmly declared their opposition to any division of Assam.
Barak Valley, predominantly inhabited by Bengali-speaking Hindus and Muslims in South Assam, includes the districts of Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi. Out of the 126 Assembly seats in Assam, 16 are located in this region.
As the majority of elected officials hail from the Assamese-dominated Brahmaputra Valley, many residents in the Barak Valley districts have voiced concerns about their area being overlooked and are consequently calling for the establishment of a separate state.
