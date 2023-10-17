Assam: 'Shraddhanjali' flyover to be inaugurated in Guwahati on Oct 18

Guwahati: The newly completed Shraddhanjali flyover, spanning Zoo-Narengi Road in Guwahati, is set for inauguration on October 18, coinciding with Durga Puja Maha Panchami.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the inauguration is scheduled for sometime between 5 to 5.30 pm on the mentioned date.

The construction of the flyover had been initiated on February 1, 2022, and the project had been completed by the relevant department within 19 months, as per reports.

Visited the soon-to-be inaugurated Shraddhanjali Flyover at Zoo Road in Guwahati last night. pic.twitter.com/bz9yi82eIP — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 15, 2023

CM Sarma was optimistic that this flyover will alleviate traffic congestion on RG Baruah Road for the next two decades.

The flyover will feature three lanes on both sides, with one of the lanes directed towards Geeta Mandir.

The chief minister also noted the development of substantial carriageways on both sides of the flyover, creating an impression of seven lanes in total from top to bottom.

CM Sarma mentioned that the flyover has been named after Shradhanjali Kanan, a popular park in Guwahati, sources stated.

