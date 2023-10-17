AAP leaders from NE meet Kejriwal, decide to strengthen base in region

Guwahati: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to participate in active politics in five northeastern states: Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

“AAP will not only expand its organisational set-up in these states but also participate in the Assembly elections, starting with the Mizoram Assembly elections next month,” said Rajesh Sharma, the party-in-charge for the northeastern states, said on Monday.

Sharma stated that during a meeting held on Sunday under the chairmanship of the AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, a decision was made to expand the party organisation and contest elections in the northeastern states.

“A coordination committee and a Northeast cell will be formed for organisational expansion,” he said, pointing out that people in the Northeast are grappling with various issues, including education, healthcare, inflation, and unemployment.

Sharma said that the state presidents of the party from the Northeast had a detailed discussion during the meeting with the AAP chief covering various issues faced by the people in the northeastern states, as well as the expansion of the AAP’s organisation and upcoming elections.

“It was decided during this meeting that the AAP will establish a Northeast Coordination Committee for expansion in the northeastern states. Additionally, a Northeast Cell will be formed for the people of the Northeast. AAP will also participate in the upcoming Mizoram assembly elections. The details of the number of seats contested and the constituencies will be provided by the state committee, and an announcement regarding the same will be made soon.”

However, he stated that building the party’s base in the Northeast and participating in elections in the resource-constrained region would be challenging. “Despite this, keeping in mind the hopes and aspirations of the people of the Northeast, AAP is embarking on the journey to contest the Mizoram elections,” Sharma said.

“The Northeast region faces a multitude of issues, including rampant corruption and nepotism in the states. Government schools, hospitals, and roads in the North-Eastern states are in poor condition, and inflation is on the rise. Unemployment is a significant problem, with the North-Eastern states having high rates. Addressing these issues has become crucial.”

It may be mentioned that AAP leaders from the five northeastern states had called on Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday in New Delhi and assessed the potential and readiness of the party’s organisational base in the five states.

The AAP leaders from the region comprised state party presidents Yamra Taya from Arunachal Pradesh, Bhaben Choudhury from Assam, Andrew Lalremkima Pachuau from Mizoram, Asu Keyho from Nagaland, and co-incharge Abujam Umapada Luwang from Tripura.

During the meeting, the party leaders provided insights into the current political scenario in their respective states.

Meanwhile, state media coordinator, AAP Assam, Jayanta Kumar Kalita, informed here on Monday that the party leaders from the region also submitted a proposal to the Delhi chief minister to set up a Northeast cultural department to promote and showcase the culture and heritage of the region.

“AAP will contest all the forthcoming elections in the region. Our party president also held deliberations on the seats where AAP would be contesting in Assam in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During the meeting, the national convener directed the state party presidents to take measures to strengthen the organisational base of the party in the Northeast ahead of the ensuing elections,” Kalita said in a statement issued here.

The AAP national convener, it may be noted, directed the northeastern state presidents to constitute a Northeast coordination committee ahead of the Assembly polls in Mizoram (November 2023) and Arunachal Pradesh (May 2024), the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, and panchayat elections in Assam.

