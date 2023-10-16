Guwahati: A forest guard of the Manas National Park lost his life on October 15 when a group of wild buffaloes attacked a team of patrolling forest guards near the Bhuyapara forest range of the park.
The unfortunate event unfolded as a group of dedicated forest guards were concluding their daily duties and heading back to their homes. Recounting the horrifying incident to India Today NE, one of the forest guards who was present at the site said, “We are regularly doing our duty, patrolling the area. Like other days, today while returning from our respective duties, a group of wild buffaloes attacked us while we were passing by the river. I blank-fired to stop the buffaloes from advancing but saw one of my mates fall down. I and my team once again fired three more rounds, but then the wild buffaloes attacked one of our mates while a few others got injured. I fired further, but then one person had been killed in the attack. Now waiting near the dead body.”
The deceased forest guard, Robin Basumatary, had been stationed at the Makhibaha camp in Bhuyapara. This tragic incident unfolded during a routine patrol near the Makhibaha River on Sunday.
Two other forest guards, identified as Hitesh Medhi and Krishna Boro, were also injured in the brutal attack. They were rushed to the Salbari Model Hospital for immediate medical attention and are currently undergoing treatment. Their conditions are reported to be stable.
