Union Health Minister inaugurates ₹121.51 Crore health projects for Assam

Guwahati: Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for health projects worth ₹121.51 crore in various locations across the state on Sunday.

The Union Health Minister took to his official Twitter account to make the announcement, stating, “Augmenting Health Infrastructure of Assam. I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various health infrastructure projects in Assam worth ₹121.51 crore today at 2:00 PM.”

The tweet garnered an enthusiastic response from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who thanked the Health Minister for his dedication to improving Assam’s healthcare sector. He wrote, “Hon’ble Health Minister, Thank you for your keen interest towards improving Assam’s health sector. Under Hon’ble PM’s leadership, the State is witnessing a transformative change in ensuring proper health care facilities in the remote parts of Assam.”

Under Hon'ble PM's leadership, the State is witnessing a transformative change in ensuring proper health care facilities in the remote parts of Assam. https://t.co/ve3H5A59iV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 15, 2023

The health projects set for inauguration are distributed across eight different locations in the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Tamulpur, Jorhat, Barpeta, Hailakandi, and Sivasagar. In addition to inaugurating the projects, the Union Health Minister will also lay the foundation stones for health infrastructure developments in eight locations spread across the districts of Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Kamrup, West Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Charaideo, and Dibrugarh.

On Saturday, Union Minister Mandukh Mandaviya emphasized the government’s dedication to enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the northeastern region. He reiterated this commitment while formally inaugurating the newly established Regional Cancer Centre at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong.

