Assam: APDCL Employees attacked by locals over inflated charges

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Kayethbari Moukhowa under the jurisdiction of the Boitamari police outpost in Assam’s Bongaigaon district, two employees of the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) were assaulted by irate locals over highly inflated power bills.

The victims of the attack have been identified as Asif Ali and Anees Sheikh, who had been dispatched by APDCL for routine meter readings in the locality. Upon their arrival, a crowd of infuriated residents quickly encircled them, demanding answers for the exorbitant electricity bills that have been causing widespread dissatisfaction in the region. Tensions escalated as arguments erupted between the APDCL employees and the agitated locals, ultimately culminating in the assault.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Quick-thinking on the part of some concerned onlookers led to the intervention of a few residents, who managed to protect Ali and Sheikh from further harm by taking them to a nearby house. The local police swiftly responded to the incident, arriving at the scene and rescuing the APDCL employees from the situation.

Subsequent to the incident, an FIR (First Information Report) was filed by the electricity department at the Boitamari police outpost.

The outrage among the locals stems from the shockingly inflated bills they have allegedly received, which have strained their financial resources. According to reports, residents in the area reported receiving electricity bills amounting to more than a lakh rupees, while others have been burdened with bills of around Rs 50,000 each.

Also Read | Assam: Guwahati set for Indian Air Force Air Show on October 15

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









