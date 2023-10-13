Assam: Guwahati set for Indian Air Force Air Show on October 15

Guwahati: To mark the 91st anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Guwahati is gearing up for an impressive air show featuring IAF aircraft at the Air Force Station Borjhar on October 15.
The Indian Air Force was officially formed on October 8, 1932. Every year on this day, the nation celebrates Air Force Day. Recently, the 91st anniversary of the Indian Air Force Day was marked with great enthusiasm at air stations nationwide.
Recently, the IAF has been involved in relief operations for the flood victims of Sikkim.
As per reports, the event at Guwahati on October 15 will be overseen by Air Marshal SP Dharkar PVSM AVSM, the Air Officer Commanding in Chief, and will be attended by various distinguished guests from civil, paramilitary, and defense sectors.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The air display will showcase the incredible skills of the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, as well as feature aircraft such as ALH, Chinook, Dornier, Su-30, and Rafale. The renowned Sarang Helicopter Display Team will perform aerial manoeuvres for spectators.
Guwahati also hosted the recently concluded East Tech 2023 event, dedicated to the latest advancements in the Indian defence sector.
Also Read | Assam: Guwahati tech event highlights Indian defence innovation
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Fact-Check: NE Council ads on sponsoring jobs in Japan is fake
- Assam: Guwahati set for Indian Air Force Air Show on October 15
- Meghalaya to set up 10 new centres for drug rehab, de-addiction
- Mizoram: Pol parties, NGOs urge ECI to reschedule counting day
- Tripura: Agartala toilets now visible on Google Maps
- Nitin Gadkari sanctions Rs 118.50 crore for 7 Arunachal bridge projects