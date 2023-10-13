Assam: Guwahati set for Indian Air Force Air Show on October 15

Guwahati: To mark the 91st anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Guwahati is gearing up for an impressive air show featuring IAF aircraft at the Air Force Station Borjhar on October 15.

The Indian Air Force was officially formed on October 8, 1932. Every year on this day, the nation celebrates Air Force Day. Recently, the 91st anniversary of the Indian Air Force Day was marked with great enthusiasm at air stations nationwide.

Recently, the IAF has been involved in relief operations for the flood victims of Sikkim.

As per reports, the event at Guwahati on October 15 will be overseen by Air Marshal SP Dharkar PVSM AVSM, the Air Officer Commanding in Chief, and will be attended by various distinguished guests from civil, paramilitary, and defense sectors.

The air display will showcase the incredible skills of the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, as well as feature aircraft such as ALH, Chinook, Dornier, Su-30, and Rafale. The renowned Sarang Helicopter Display Team will perform aerial manoeuvres for spectators.

Guwahati also hosted the recently concluded East Tech 2023 event, dedicated to the latest advancements in the Indian defence sector.

