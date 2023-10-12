Helpline numbers released after Assam-bound train derails in Bihar

Guwahati: Northeast Frontier Railway has released helpline numbers after the derailment of a Northeast Express train caused the death of 4 people and injured over 100 on Wednesday in Buxar district of Bihar. Buxar district magistrate Anshul Agarwal noted that the death toll is likely to increase.

Six sleeper coaches of the 12506 Northeast Express, running from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Kamakhya in Assam, derailed near Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday, sources said.

The following helpline numbers can be contacted for communication regarding the Northeast Express train derailment:

Patna :-9771449971

Danapur :-8905697493

COMM Control:-7759070004

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya:- 9794849461

Tinsukia:- 9957555984

Lumding:- 9957553915

Alipurduar:- 9002052957

Rangiya:- 9287998166

Barpeta Road:- 9287998173

New Bongaigaon:- 8011167078

Commercial control, Rangiya:- 9957554968

Katihar:- 9608815880

Barsoi:- 7541806358

Kishanganj:- 7542028020

Kamakhya:- 03612674857

Guwahati:- 03612731621, 22, 23

New Coochbehar:-7605036155

Jalpaiguri:-03564234766

Kokrajhar:- 03564234766

On his official X handle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the quick recovery of those injured. A relief train has already departed from Raghunathpur for Kamakhya Junction to bring back the stranded passengers of Train 12506.”

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the quick recovery of those injured.



A relief train has already departed from Raghunathpur for Kamakhya Junction to bring back the stranded passengers of Train 12506. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia https://t.co/LW88vzZa65 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 12, 2023

As per reports, Pratay Amrut, the Principal Secretary of Disaster Management, mentioned that the injured are being transported to AIIMS, PMCH, IGIMS, while seriously injured passengers are being sent to Banaras and Patna Medical College Hospitals.

According to railway authorities, senior railway officials of the East Central Railway are present at the accident site along with a medical team.

Also Read | NFR tests railway track using ultra sonic flaw detection

