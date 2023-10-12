Helpline numbers released after Assam-bound train derails in Bihar

Guwahati: Northeast Frontier Railway has released helpline numbers after the derailment of a Northeast Express train caused the death of 4 people and injured over 100 on Wednesday in Buxar district of Bihar. Buxar district magistrate Anshul Agarwal noted that the death toll is likely to increase.
Six sleeper coaches of the 12506 Northeast Express, running from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Kamakhya in Assam, derailed near Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday, sources said.
The following helpline numbers can be contacted for communication regarding the Northeast Express train derailment:
Patna :-9771449971
Danapur :-8905697493
COMM Control:-7759070004
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya:- 9794849461
Tinsukia:- 9957555984
Lumding:- 9957553915
Alipurduar:- 9002052957
Rangiya:- 9287998166
Barpeta Road:- 9287998173
New Bongaigaon:- 8011167078
Commercial control, Rangiya:- 9957554968
Katihar:- 9608815880
Barsoi:- 7541806358
Kishanganj:- 7542028020
Kamakhya:- 03612674857
Guwahati:- 03612731621, 22, 23
New Coochbehar:-7605036155
Jalpaiguri:-03564234766
Kokrajhar:- 03564234766
On his official X handle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the quick recovery of those injured. A relief train has already departed from Raghunathpur for Kamakhya Junction to bring back the stranded passengers of Train 12506.”
As per reports, Pratay Amrut, the Principal Secretary of Disaster Management, mentioned that the injured are being transported to AIIMS, PMCH, IGIMS, while seriously injured passengers are being sent to Banaras and Patna Medical College Hospitals.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
According to railway authorities, senior railway officials of the East Central Railway are present at the accident site along with a medical team.
Also Read | NFR tests railway track using ultra sonic flaw detection
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam study shows bats are crucial for natural pest control in paddy fields
- Conservationists condemn Nepal proposal to allow hydropower in protected areas
- Attack against Israel by Hamas included precise armed drones, multiple rockets
- Helpline numbers released after Assam-bound train derails in Bihar
- Meghalaya: 45-yr-old bureaucrat passed away due to heart attack, says post-mortem
- Fenced out of progress: Why Indians near Tripura border can’t avail govt schemes