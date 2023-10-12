Assam: Guwahati tech event highlights Indian defence innovation

Guwahati: The inaugural ‘East Tech 2023’ mega event, dedicated to the latest advancements in the defence sector, concluded on Wednesday in Guwahati. The event, organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, brought together industrial partners from across the nation, setting a new precedent for the defence technology landscape.

The two-day event united Indian manufacturers, including MSMEs, DRDO, and DPSUs, who collectively showcased their cutting-edge weaponry and equipment technologies, reinforcing the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. East Tech 2023 was made possible through close collaboration with the Government of Assam.

The event commenced with an inauguration on October 10, featuring Bimal Bora, Minister for Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises and Cultural Affairs Department, and top military officials. They praised the efforts of Indian defence manufacturers and discussed supporting the Indian Army’s nation-building endeavours.

The event featured a seminar on niche technologies and a medical symposium, with experts from IIT, AIIMS, and the Indian Army delivering insightful talks, drawing students and attendees from colleges across the city and neighboring states.

Lieutenant General RC Srikanth, Chief of Staff, Head Quarter Eastern Command, delivered the closing address on October 11, and mementos were presented to the civil administration organisers and industry representatives for their contributions to the event. East Tech 2023 marked a milestone in promoting defence technology and fostering collaboration in India’s defence sector.

