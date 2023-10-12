Assam: Gauhati HC grants bail to associate of key suspect in double murder

Guwahati: Arup Deka, one of the key associates of Bondona Kalita, the main suspect in a Guwahati double murder case, has been granted bail by the Gauhati High Court. Deka had been in judicial custody since March 4.

Earlier this year, on May 14, police had compiled a 1,600-page charge sheet against Bondona Kalita and two of her associates, Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka, three months after the gruesome double murder of her husband and mother-in-law.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Initial reports indicated that the murder had taken place in Guwahati’s Noonmati area and was exposed in February. It was believed to be a consequence of an extramarital affair involving the accused woman.

Following the murders, the perpetrators allegedly dismembered the victims’ bodies and concealed the remains inside a refrigerator. Three days later, the bodies were discarded in Meghalaya.

Bondona Kalita allegedly collaborated with her companion and another associate to murder her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey.

It is worth noting that the mother-son duo, the victims in this case, had been reported missing since August the previous year. The shocking details of the murder case came to light following Bondona Kalita’s arrest in February.

Currently, Bondona Kalita and her other associate, Dhanti Deka, remain in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Assam’s Noonmati double murder case: Woman, two friends arrested

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









