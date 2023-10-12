Assam: Drugs worth Rs 1 cr recovered in Cachar; peddler held

Guwahati: In the fight against drugs, the Assam Rifles under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) and Cachar police recovered 20,000 WY tablets worth approximately Rs 1 crore approximately from Lakhipur sub-division in Cachar district on Tuesday.

An official update informed that one drug peddler was arrested in this case. The recovered consignment and apprehended individual were handed over to the Assam Police for further legal proceedings.

“Drug trafficking is a major cause of concern in North East due to its proximity to Golden Triangle. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against Drug menace which is continuously fuelling insurgency in the area,” the update said.

The operation reportedly gave a major setback to drug fuelled insurgency in the area and contributed to the goal of preventing the youth from falling prey to drug menace.

Assam Rifles assured to continue their efforts to achieve a drug free society.

