Assam CM unveils statue of Ahom General Bir Lachit Barphukan, 'Saheed Smarak'

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the statue of Ahom General Bir Lachit Barphukan and the ‘Saheed Smarak’ on Monday, at Bir Lachit Barphukan Park, Narangi Military Station. The Saheed Smarak, also known as the Martyrs’ Memorial, is a life-size statue of seven young men who died during the Quit India Movement (August, 1942).

HCM Dr @himantabiswa unveils the magnificent statue of Assam’s greatest warrior , Bir Lachit , at one of the most significant army bases in the country – Narengi Military Station, Guwahati. @easterncomd pic.twitter.com/w6sVuO7kO1 — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) October 9, 2023

The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Lieutenant General RP Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, General Officer Commanding 101 Area, Major General PS Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area, Major General RK Jha, AVSM (Retd), along with historians, Armed Forces personnel, and NCC cadets.

The occasion celebrated the rich history and cultural heritage of Assam, paying tribute to the legendary hero, Ahom General Bir Lachit Barphukan, and his significant contributions to the Ahom Dynasty. The unveiling of the statue of ‘Saheed Smarak,’ was a solemn tribute to the unwavering spirit and selfless sacrifices of Assam’s brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The event featured captivating performances of Assam’s state song and an enthusiastic drama presentation on the life of General Bir Lachit Barphukan, organised by the Assam State Cultural Department.

