Assam CM unveils statue of Ahom General Bir Lachit Barphukan, 'Saheed Smarak'

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the statue of Ahom General Bir Lachit Barphukan and the ‘Saheed Smarak’ on Monday, at Bir Lachit Barphukan Park, Narangi Military Station. The Saheed Smarak, also known as the Martyrs’ Memorial, is a life-size statue of seven young men who died during the Quit India Movement (August, 1942).
The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Lieutenant General RP Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, General Officer Commanding 101 Area, Major General PS Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area, Major General RK Jha, AVSM (Retd), along with historians, Armed Forces personnel, and NCC cadets.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The occasion celebrated the rich history and cultural heritage of Assam, paying tribute to the legendary hero, Ahom General Bir Lachit Barphukan, and his significant contributions to the Ahom Dynasty. The unveiling of the statue of ‘Saheed Smarak,’ was a solemn tribute to the unwavering spirit and selfless sacrifices of Assam’s brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
The event featured captivating performances of Assam’s state song and an enthusiastic drama presentation on the life of General Bir Lachit Barphukan, organised by the Assam State Cultural Department.
Also Read | Assam students stranded in Sikkim safely return to Guwahati
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Tripura: MLA visits 120-year-old village for the first time
- Arunachal: 16 states to be part of butterfly fest from Oct 13-15
- Assam CM unveils statue of Ahom General Bir Lachit Barphukan, ‘Saheed Smarak’
- Meghalaya records alarmingly low enrolment of students
- Arunachal: Cardiologists perform rare surgery, save 8-year-old’s life
- Mizoram: Weapons cache seized near Myanmar border; smugglers flee