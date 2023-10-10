8th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival: Unveiling the magic of movies

The stage is set, the excitement is palpable, and the countdown begins as the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) returns for its highly anticipated 8th edition. BVFF, hosted by Tattva Creations, is all set to take the world of cinema by storm this December, in the enchanting city of Guwahati, Assam.
BVFF has established itself as a beacon of meaningful cinema and creativity, showcasing the captivating blend of natural beauty, diverse cultures, and boundless talent in the North East of India. Over the years, BVFF has left an indelible mark, attracting nearly 200,000 film enthusiasts, with an average of 20,000 visitors per festival during its previous editions. The festival has become a cornerstone of the Indian Film Festival Circuit, garnering widespread recognition and support from industry luminaries.
Competition and Non-Competition Categories at BVFF 2023
In a ground-breaking move, BVFF 2023 introduces exciting categories for film entries in the Competition section including feature film and documentary in addition to the short films section. It will also showcase films and cinematic works in the non-competition category. The aim of this move is to broaden the platform for budding talent and showcase some of the best works in meaningful and creative cinema. The submission deadline is on October 31st, 2023.
A Global Cinematic Extravaganza
Despite recent global challenges, BVFF returns with a renewed vision to be the cradle of meaningful filmmaking, not only on the national stage but also on the international platform. BVFF extends a warm invitation to film enthusiasts worldwide to partake in this cinematic extravaganza that promises to mesmerise and inspire.
The festival line-up includes an array of special screenings, including premiere screenings, international showcases, and family-friendly children’s film screenings. But BVFF is more than just films; it’s a haven for creativity and networking. Attendees can look forward to engaging workshops, stimulating quizzes, and insightful panel discussions, creating prime opportunities to connect and network with renowned cinematic stars, both nationally and internationally recognised.
Join BVFF 2023
BVFF eagerly anticipates the participation of the dedicated community of movie enthusiasts who have faithfully been a part of the past 7 editions of the Festival.
Further details available on the BVFF official website.
Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of cinema, where creativity knows no bounds. Let’s celebrate the art of storytelling together at BVFF 2023!
For media inquiries, please contact:
Runja Priya Pathak bvff@tattvacreations.com 881101840
