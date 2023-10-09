Assam: Guwahati can become more cycling-friendly through bicycle-friendly organisations

Guwahati: A friend and I were making plans to watch the latest Bollywood blockbuster movie. “Why don’t you cycle down to the mall; it’s nearby and the evenings are cooler,” I asked him. This friend regularly cycles every morning. He replied, “Where will I park my bicycle and rest assured that it won’t be stolen while I watch the movie?” At that moment, I had an epiphany of sorts. I realised that not only my friend, but I, and probably many other regular cyclists, are reluctant to cycle to work, school, college, malls, markets, and other places because there are no—or very few—designated and secure parking places for bicycles in Guwahati.

Inclement weather, haphazard traffic, and pollution are the biggest deterrents to more people taking up cycling, walking, or using other active mobility options. Additionally, the paucity of secure parking places for bicycles is a major reason for many recreational cyclists not converting to commuter cyclists. So, can something be done about this? Because hypothetically speaking, if institutions and organisations were more ‘bicycle friendly,’ then many recreational cyclists, like my friend, would be incentivised to use their bicycles as a mode of transportation.

Now, what does a bicycle-friendly campus or building look like? A bicycle-friendly place should have all or some of these:

Secure and dedicated parking for bicycles: A bicycle-friendly building or campus should provide dedicated, secure, and easily accessible parking facilities for bicycles. This can include racks, rails, lockers, and dedicated cycle storage rooms.

Bicycle-friendly access: The design of the building or campus should consider easy access for cyclists, such as well-marked bicycle lanes, bicycle access to some elevators, if not all, ramps, and convenient entrances for cyclists.

Bicycle-friendly policies: Bicycle-friendly places have policies that encourage their tenants and visitors to use cycles, by allowing the use of existing infrastructure, such as elevators and escalators, and creating dedicated cycling-friendly infrastructure. These places also promote cycling and other active mobility modes of transportation as part of their sustainability goals supporting a healthier environment.

Changing rooms and showers: Bicycle-friendly places provide changing rooms and showers for cyclists and even storage for helmets and other accessories.

Repair and maintenance: An ideal bicycle-friendly campus should also offer on-site bicycle repair and maintenance stations.

The above criteria are not difficult to meet. Most buildings and campuses already have the required infrastructure in place. They only need to make some minor architectural and perception changes to make their buildings and campuses bicycle-friendly.

Policy intervention is required as well. It will help normalise the concept that bicycles are indeed a means of transportation, and commercial establishments must provide for the basic facilities for cyclists much like they do for motorists. However, given the fact that it is a relatively simple job for these commercial establishments to become bicycle-friendly, the onus should be on the administration of these places and the public in general, rather than waiting for the government to mandate policy-led changes.

Promoting cycling through bike-friendly campuses and buildings is essential for sustainable urban mobility. ‘Pedal for a Change’ is actively working to enhance climate resilience in Northeast India through initiatives like the ‘North-East Cycling Awards,’ which features 8 categories of awards.

We hope the awards boost the cycling spirit of Guwahati and the Northeast region. So, please come and join us in bringing about a positive change. Do nominate and vote for your favorite cycle-friendly place in Guwahati.

The article has been authored by Gunjan Sharma a Strategy/Management Consultant, Active Mobility Councillor and Volunteer at Pedal for a Change

