Former MLA Emmanuel Mosahary quits BJP, alleges neglect

Guwahati: Senior politician and former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Assam, Emmanuel Mosahary tendered his resignation from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. Mosahary cited what he referred to as the saffron party’s neglect of him as the primary reason for his decision.

Addressing the media at a press conference held at the Tamulpur press club, the former MLA, who represented the Tamulpur constituency, expressed his reasons for departing from the BJP. He stated, “After careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to resign from the BJP. I had joined the BJP on November 22, 2020, and actively participated in the party’s endeavors, particularly during the Council elections and MLA elections. I, along with my colleagues and fellow party members, worked tirelessly at the grassroots level to contribute to the party’s success.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Regrettably, neither I nor any of my colleagues received the recognition we expected, even at the state level. Considering all that has transpired, I believe that, especially in the BTC region, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) is a more suitable option as a regional party. It is only through the BPF that we can effectively serve the welfare of the people. Therefore, I hereby submit my resignation from the BJP.”Emmanuel Mosahary had initially joined the BJP in November 2020, prior to the Assembly elections in Assam with th sole Rajya Sabha MP of the Bodoland People’s Front, Biswajit Diamary and around 20,000 party workers.

Emmanuel Mosahary had initially joined the BJP in November 2020, prior to the Assembly elections in Assam with th sole Rajya Sabha MP of the Bodoland People’s Front, Biswajit Diamary and around 20,000 party workers.

Also Read | Night curfew imposed along Nagaland-Assam border

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









