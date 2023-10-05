Silchar Miracle: Baby Pronounced Dead Found Alive on Way to Crematorium

Silchar: In a rather strange turn of events, a newborn baby who had been declared dead at a private health facility in Silchar woke up and started crying while being shifted to the crematorium.

The sensational incident took the whole city of Silchar by surprise. According to sources, the baby was delivered on Tuesday night and shortly after the medical procedures were over the doctors informed the family members that the baby girl was critical and she required advanced medical care.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Accordingly, the baby was kept under observation till Wednesday morning. As the baby showed no movement, the doctors informed the family members that she was no more. It is worth noting that it was a case of premature delivery as at the time of the delivery the mother was six months pregnant.

On Wednesday, the family members and the relatives were allowed by the nursing home to perform the post-death rituals. When they were en route to the crematorium, the baby started moving and crying.

Overwhelmed with joy, the family members returned to the nursing home where she is now undergoing treatment.

An FIR has been filed with the Silchar Sadar police station for an inquiry into the matter. According to reports, various social organizations have urged the Nursing Home authorities to handle such cases with care and abstain from making hasty calls that could later turn out to be embarrassing for the hospital authorities.

Also Read | Message from Sikkim floods? Teesta will not be tamed

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









