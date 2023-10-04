RPF cracks down on railway theft, arrests 18

Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N.F. Railway recently conducted raids from September 17-28, resulting in the apprehension of 18 suspects involved in passenger belongings theft.
According to a press release, the RPF operations led to the recovery of stolen valuables worth approximately Rs 3,49,200 at various railway stations, including New Jalpaiguri, Lumding, Kishanganj, Dimapur, Jagiroad, New Bongaigaon, Barpeta Road, Hojai, and Guwahati.
An RPF team in Hojai nabbed three suspects on September 25, recovering six mobile phones worth Rs 76,800 and Rs 5,400 in cash. Similarly, on September 20, the RPF in Lumding apprehended one suspect and recovered a mobile phone valued at Rs 23,000.
Additionally, on September 17, a joint operation in New Jalpaiguri led to the apprehension of one suspect with two mobile phones valued at Rs 20,000.
The RPF continues its vital role in ensuring rail user safety and security, addressing various challenges, including theft, across the N.F. Railway network.
