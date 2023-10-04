Assam to initiate 'socio-economic assessment' of 5 indigenous Muslim communities

Guwahati: The Assam government has given its in-principle nod to initiate the process for a ‘socio-economic assessment’ of the state’s five indigenous Muslim communities – Goria, Moria, Deshi, Syed, and Jolha.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the Chief Minister’s secretariat here on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Minority Affairs Department Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and senior state government officials were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, CM Sarma instructed the concerned authorities to take necessary measures to ensure that the ‘socio-economic assessment,’ upon completion, can furnish adequate data that the Assam government can utilise to take steps for comprehensive socio-political, academic, and economic uplift for the five indigenous Muslim communities.

The state Cabinet has already approved the indigenous status for the five Muslim communities.

The latest decision to proceed with a ‘socio-economic assessment’ of the members of the state’s five indigenous Muslim communities is expected to provide a push for their inclusive development in healthcare, cultural identity, education, financial inclusion, skill development, and women’s empowerment, among other areas.

It may be recalled that after taking over the Office of Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in an interactive session titled ‘Alaap-Alochana – Empowering the Religious Minorities’ with intellectuals and leading citizens of the indigenous Muslim communities in the state.

This was followed by the formation of several sub-committees by the state government with representatives of the indigenous Muslim community to deliberate on issues related to the members of the indigenous Muslim communities, calling for urgent attention and measures for their mitigation.

The sub-committees, in their reports subsequently submitted to the state government, recommended a comprehensive socio-economic survey covering the members of the five indigenous Muslim communities. The decision to proceed with a ‘socio-economic assessment’ is an outcome of the sub-committee reports.

