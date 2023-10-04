Assam: MoU signed for eligible military veterans to receive graduation degrees

Guwahati: Assam University, Silchar, and the Directorate of Sainik Welfare Assam have joined hands to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to grant graduation degrees to eligible Ex-Servicemen.
The MoU signing ceremony was graced by Dr. Pradosh Kiran Nath, Registrar of Assam University, and Brigadier Dinesh Chandra Mazumdar (Retd), Director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam. Honorable Chancellor Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha, PVSM, AVSM, VM, ADC (Retd), and Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant, Vice Chancellor, were also present at the event.
The partnership between Assam University and the Directorate of Sainik Welfare aims to empower Ex-Servicemen who devoted a substantial portion of their youth to duty, often missing out on acquiring civilian education.
The Armed Forces nurture highly disciplined and competitive professionals by imparting training in various disciplines, fostering their confidence and leadership qualities. Ex-Servicemen are proficient in modern technology and administration.
The awarding of UGC-recognised graduation degrees through this collaboration will enable Ex-Servicemen to showcase their skills and capabilities in their post-military employment. This MoU with Assam University, Silchar, is anticipated to be a highly beneficial welfare measure for Ex-Servicemen, facilitating their rehabilitation. It will make Ex-Servicemen eligible for various job opportunities, as a 2% reservation has been sanctioned by the chief minister of Assam.
