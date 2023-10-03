7 injured in collision involving Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi's convoy

Silchar: On Tuesday afternoon, a convoy of almost 100 vehicles, part of Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi‘s entourage, was involved in an accident in Silchar, Assam.
According to sources at the scene, the accident occurred when one of the speeding vehicles in the convoy was rear-ended by another vehicle while en route to Congress Bhavan from Kumbhirgram Airport in Silchar.
The convoy, consisting of nearly 100 vehicles, was moving at a high speed when an abrupt maneuver by a car ahead caused a collision. The vehicles in the same lane collided one after the other in a chain reaction.
Among those affected was a vehicle carrying former minister Ajit Singh, who sustained minor injuries in the accident. Additionally, seven Congress workers, including women, were also injured.
Fortunately, Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi was not harmed in the accident, as the vehicle he was traveling in had already passed through the area before the collision.
Local authorities and police arrived at the scene promptly to attend to the injured and facilitate the removal of the damaged vehicles. Further details regarding the accident and the condition of those injured are awaited.
