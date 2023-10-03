Assam's Lovlina Borgohain secures Paris 2024 Olympic Quota at Asian Games

Assam’s Lovlina Borgohain achieved a remarkable milestone at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday by securing a place in the final of the women’s 75kg boxing event. This makes her the fourth Indian boxer to earn an Olympic quota for Paris 2024.

In the semi-final bout, Lovlina faced off against Thailand’s Baison Maneekon and emerged victorious with a unanimous decision. Her strategic use of height advantage and effective counter-attacks allowed her to steer clear of her opponent’s advances. Throughout the bout, Borgohain maintained her defensive discipline, ultimately securing her spot in the gold medal match scheduled for the following day.

Notably, Lovlina Borgohain’s journey to the Asian Games 2023 also ensures her participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics, as boxing at this event serves as a qualifying opportunity for the upcoming Olympics. In men’s categories, gold and silver medalists in each of the seven weight divisions will receive a Paris 2024 quota. For women, there are four quotas available in all weight categories except for 66kg and 75kg, which have two berths, similar to the men’s division. However, the final decision on athlete participation in the Paris Games rests with the National Olympic Committees (NOCs), which select representatives for their respective countries at Paris 2024.

Lovlina Borgohain joins a select group of Indian boxers, including Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, and Parveen Hooda, who have already secured Paris 2024 quotas during the Hangzhou Asian Games.

