Assam reserves ACS, APS seats for Matak and Moran communities

Guwahati: During the state cabinet meeting in Guwahati, the Assam government has decided to promote inclusivity and empower the Matak and Moran communities within the Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS) Junior Grade recruitments.
The two communities, which fall under the Other Backward Class (OBC) quota, will have their seat reservation implemented for the upcoming five Combined Competitive Examinations.
The government has set aside one seat for each of the Moran and Matak communities in both the ACS Junior Grade and APS Junior Grade recruitments.
Earlier this year, in July, the Assam Cabinet approved a hike in the reservation quota for OBC communities in state universities and colleges, increasing it from 15% to 27%.
In August, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had released a book about the Moran community, titled ‘Moran Janagosthir Buranji’, at a function held at Janata Bhawan in Dispur. The book was published by the Assam Moran Sabha and Dibrugarh University.
The Moran and Matak communities, essential to Assam’s cultural diversity, have long confronted socio-economic hardships. The Moran are known for their cultural heritage in upper Assam, and the Matak are found throughout the state.
The reservation ensures that the two communities are included in the state’s administrative and law enforcement services, thereby promoting diversity and inclusivity.
