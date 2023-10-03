Guwahati: In a major crackdown, Assam Police on Monday arrested 254 people in cases related to child marriage. According to sources, the police carried out raids in multiple locations of Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Dhubri on October 2.

A total of 24 people were arrested from Gossaigaon, Serfanguri, Kachugaon, Bogoribari in Kokrajhar. 39 people were arrested from Bongaigaon and 191 were arrested in Dhubri district.

Dhubri reported the maximum number of arrests with 42 arrests made in Golakganj, 7 in Agomoni, 12 arrests in Tamarhat, 42 arrested in Gouripur, 36 in Bilasipara, 11 arrested in Sapatgram and 6 in Chapar.

On October 3, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on social media platform X (previously Twitter) that the number of arrests are likely to go up and the current number “now stands at 1,039“.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 9 had announced that the state government will be re-launching its campaign against child marriage in the state.

