Assam: Major earthquake jolts Guwahati

Guwahati: An intense earthquake shook the northeastern part of India on Monday, with people in Guwahati feeling the tremors. Its epicentre was in North Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

Reports say that the earthquake measured 5.2 on the Richter Scale. It occured at about 6:15 pm Indian Standard Time, 3km from Resubelpara in North Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The exact location was reportedly at Latitude 25.90° North and Longitude 90.57°E.

The earthquake was 10 km deep under the ground, according to the official data.

The National Centre for Seismology, called “X” here, shared this information: “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 02-10-2023, 18:15:18 IST, Lat: 25.90 & Long: 90.57, Depth: 10 Km, Location: North Garo Hills, Meghalaya, India.”

Also Read | Why delimitation is perceived as a threat to tribals in Tripura

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









