Assam: AIIMS Guwahati leads cleanliness drive under Swachhata Hi Seva initiative

Guwahati: In line with the nationwide ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (SHS) 2023 campaign, AIIMS Guwahati on Sunday started a clean-up drive near Dhopatari Market, which is on the road to AIIMS Guwahati campus.

Th cleanliness drive garnered active involvement from a diverse group, including AIIMS Guwahati students and staff, labourers from M/s NCC Ltd, and local Panchayat residents. About 250 volunteers united in the task of cleaning up the roadside and a segment of the weekly vegetable market.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The programme, under the guidance of Dr. Ashok Puranik, the Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, commenced with the reading of the ‘Swachhata Pledge’.

In his address, Dr. Puranik emphasised the importance of communal engagement in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the surroundings. The cleanup initiative, synchronised with the national campaign, persisted for one and a half hours.

The cleanliness drive will continue within the AIIMS Guwahati campus until October 31, 2023, as part of the ongoing campaign.

Also Read | Assam and Meghalaya governments seek CBI probe into Mukroh killings

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









