Why small tea growers need to be supported for quality tea production

Guwahati: Tea industry experts on Friday called for the need to support small tea growers in their journey towards quality tea production.

Small tea growers, responsible for over 50% of the country’s tea production, continue to grapple with challenges, ranging from cultivating and nurturing tea plants to the complexities of processing and marketing their yields.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Small tea growers face an array of obstacles that deserve attention and resolution,” stated industry experts.

Tea industry officials, small tea growers, and experts gathered on Friday to deliberate on the challenges and opportunities in the tea sector at the National Small Tea Grower’s Conference held in Guwahati.

The conference was organised by Solidaridad and the Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers’ Associations (CISTA), with the support of the All Assam Small Tea Growers Association (AASTA), All Bodoland Small Tea Growers Association (ABSTGA), Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers Association (JDSTGA), and Small Tea Growers Associations of South India.

This meeting served as a pivotal platform to recognise and celebrate the significant contributions of STGs to the nation’s tea production landscape. The conference not only acknowledged the substantial impact of small tea growers but also delved into the multifaceted challenges they face daily.

Baidyanath Borah, a small tea grower from Tinsukia, Assam, expressed his concerns, stating, “Although we are at the forefront of tea cultivation, we lack the necessary support and knowledge to enhance our product quality.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rina Daimari, a small tea grower from Udalguri, Assam, shared her perspective, saying, “We aspire to produce better quality teas, but we need guidance and resources. The conference has shown us the path to achieving higher quality and better prices for our teas.”

In a video address, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, highlighted the importance of promoting organic teas through brand marketing, leveraging India’s position as a one-stop destination for tea varieties, and targeting high-value markets like Europe, the United States, and the Middle East. Goyal also stressed the need for sustainable solutions to address climate change challenges and encouraged innovation across the entire tea supply chain.

Dr. Shatadru Chattopadhyay, Managing Director of Solidaridad Network Asia, provided an extensive and enlightening perspective on the remarkable journey of Small Tea Growers (STGs) in the Indian tea industry. He underscored the significance of this contribution, stating, “In our journey to understand the dynamics of the tea industry, it becomes increasingly evident that small tea growers are the unsung heroes of this story. They have not only managed to carve a niche for themselves but have also greatly contributed to the overall tea production in India. Their dedication, often amidst daunting challenges, is a testament to their commitment to this age-old craft.”

Prabhat Bezbaruah, former Chairman of the Tea Board, emphasised the importance of supporting STGs and empowering them for quality tea production, stating, “It’s crucial for the organised sector and government bodies to support STGs in their journey towards quality tea production.”

Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty, Chairman of CISTA, echoed the sentiment, saying, “We all must ensure their sustainable development and empower them with the knowledge and resources required to produce high-quality teas.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The conference served as a vital platform for farmers and industry leaders to address key challenges faced by Small Tea Growers (STGs). These challenges include maintaining economic threshold limits (ETL) for sustainable tea production, knowledge gaps among growers, climate adaptation concerns, and the production of common teas exceeding market demand. A central theme was the urgent call for quality improvement in tea production to ensure the industry’s long-term viability, tackling issues of oversupply, rising production costs, and supply-demand dynamics. The conference called for increased cooperation and support from organised sectors and government agencies to improve agricultural practices.

Also Read | Assam: Cooking contest held to foster indigenous cuisine, support local women

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









