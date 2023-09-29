Probe initiated into Assam Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha's tea garden purchase

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in Assam has launched a probe into the acquisition of a tea garden by Assam Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha six months ago. This investigation comes amidst allegations of unpaid land taxes on the purchased property.

According to reports by IANS, members of the Vigilance Cell conducted interviews and visited Karimganj North, the MLA’s home constituency, as part of their investigation on September 28.

It has been revealed that the land tax for the tea garden has remained unpaid since its purchase, prompting scrutiny of the matter. Purkayastha, a three-time MLA and the working president of the Congress party in the state has vehemently denied any irregularities in the purchase.

Purkayastha explained that he was initially approached by locals who requested his assistance in acquiring the tea garden. However, due to a lack of funds at the time, he was unable to fulfill their request. Subsequently, with the help of friends and associates, he acquired the tea garden for Rs 3.20 crore, asserting that all the funds used for the purchase came from legitimate sources. He emphasized that they maintain meticulous records of every financial transaction related to the acquisition.

The MLA, known for his vocal criticism of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleges that he is being targeted for exposing a land scam involving the Chief Minister’s wife in the state Assembly. Purkayastha believes that his outspoken stance against corruption within the Chief Minister’s family has made him a subject of scrutiny by the Vigilance Cell, which he views as an attempt to publicly discredit him.

Regarding the pending land tax, Purkayastha conceded that it might be overdue but suggested that it could still be settled with a late fee, as provisions often allow for such payments.

Furthermore, in a recent development, Purkayastha launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating, “When someone speaks against Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family in Vidhan Sabha, then the CM’s vigilance cell gets after you.”

The Congress leader also demanded an inquiry into the central government funds allocated to Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife’s company, Pride East Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

