Probe initiated into Assam Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha's tea garden purchase

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell in Assam has launched a probe into the acquisition of a tea garden by Assam Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha six months ago. This investigation comes amidst allegations of unpaid land taxes on the purchased property.
According to reports by IANS, members of the Vigilance Cell conducted interviews and visited Karimganj North, the MLA’s home constituency, as part of their investigation on September 28.
It has been revealed that the land tax for the tea garden has remained unpaid since its purchase, prompting scrutiny of the matter. Purkayastha, a three-time MLA and the working president of the Congress party in the state has vehemently denied any irregularities in the purchase.
Purkayastha explained that he was initially approached by locals who requested his assistance in acquiring the tea garden. However, due to a lack of funds at the time, he was unable to fulfill their request. Subsequently, with the help of friends and associates, he acquired the tea garden for Rs 3.20 crore, asserting that all the funds used for the purchase came from legitimate sources. He emphasized that they maintain meticulous records of every financial transaction related to the acquisition.
The MLA, known for his vocal criticism of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleges that he is being targeted for exposing a land scam involving the Chief Minister’s wife in the state Assembly. Purkayastha believes that his outspoken stance against corruption within the Chief Minister’s family has made him a subject of scrutiny by the Vigilance Cell, which he views as an attempt to publicly discredit him.
Regarding the pending land tax, Purkayastha conceded that it might be overdue but suggested that it could still be settled with a late fee, as provisions often allow for such payments.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Furthermore, in a recent development, Purkayastha launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating, “When someone speaks against Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family in Vidhan Sabha, then the CM’s vigilance cell gets after you.”
The Congress leader also demanded an inquiry into the central government funds allocated to Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife’s company, Pride East Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.
Also Read | Remote NE areas get direct rail connection to Mumbai, Secunderabad
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Did a mob storm into CM Biren’s ancestral home?
- Probe initiated into Assam Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha’s tea garden purchase
- Mizoram: CYMA denounces PM Modi’s Sunday cleanliness drive as disrespectful towards Christians
- Meitei community in Mangalore holds candlelight vigil for 2 deceased students
- UFOs: How NASA plans to get to the bottom of unexplained sightings
- Manipur Superstar Kaiku quits BJP amid state turmoil