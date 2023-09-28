Assam: Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival to start from Sept 29 at Guwahati

Guwahati: Guwahati is set to host the Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival 2023 (PLF), promising an intellectual and interactive treat for literary enthusiasts, cultural connoisseurs, and budding writers. Organised for the first time by the Sankardev Education and Research Foundation (SERF), this three-day literature festival, themed ‘In Search of Roots’, will commence on September 29, at the Asom Sahitya Sabha and district library premises.

Present-day Assam, encompassing the central part of the ancient kingdom of Pragjyotishpur (also known as Kamrup), holds a rich historical legacy. The kingdom once stretched from Jalpaiguri to Bhutan hills, Rangpur, Dhaka, Tripura, and more. This historical land is mentioned in the Indian epics Ramayana and Mahabharata, as well as in Kalika Puran, Yogini Tantra, and Charyapada.

Pragjyotishpur gained significance when Lord Ram pronounced it during his struggles and when King Bhagadatta fought alongside the Kauravas in the Mahabharata. Later, it transformed into the Kamrup kingdom, ruled by the legendary King Kumar Bhaskarvarman, known for his association with Emperor Harshavardhan and support of Nalanda University.

Pragjyotishpur was an abode of learning and intellectual endeavours. It produced valuable books, including Madhav Kandali’s Ramayana, reflecting its intellectual prowess. The society promoted learning in various fields, from general science and Ayurveda to astrology, craftsmanship, and the arts. Today, the residents carry the legacy of this ancient Indian culture.

PLF 2023 aims to reconnect the younger generation with this rich heritage through discussions, interactive sessions, quiz competitions, and literary recitations. Notable figures like Prof. Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Padmashree Lil Bahadur Chetri, Pankaj Chaturvedi, Suvash Chandra Satapathy, Bhushan Bhave, and Rubika Liyaquat will grace the festival, adding colour to the event.

Pre-event programmes at colleges like Dhubri Bholanath College, Dibrugarh H Surajmall Kanoi College, and Dhemaji Balika Bidyalaya have already generated enthusiasm among novice writers and book enthusiasts. These programmes, inspired by PLF Working President Soumyadeep Datta, celebrate the ancient civilisations of the region.

PLF President Phanindra Devchoudhury anticipates a successful event that showcases eastern India’s rich history, culture, and languages. The festival will inspire literary activists to rediscover their past and contribute to future literary works.

