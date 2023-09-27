Fresh clashes erupt along Assam-Meghalaya border

Fresh clashes erupted at a disputed area along the Assam-Meghalaya border with locals from both sides using bows and arrows and catapults to attack each other, officials said on Wednesday.
The incident unfolded in Lapangap village, situated on the border that separates the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya from the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam. Notably, individuals from both sides resorted to the use of bows, arrows, and catapults as weapons during the confrontation, as detailed by PTI.
This incident comes on the heels of a tragic event in November, wherein the Assam Police opened fire, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of five civilians and an Assam forest guard. This incident further heightened long-standing tensions stemming from the ongoing border dispute between the two neighboring states.
In response to this recent clash, law enforcement officials from both Assam and Meghalaya swiftly arrived at the scene on Wednesday. An unnamed official from the West Jaintia Hills district conveyed to PTI, “We are coordinating with our counterparts in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district to keep the situation under control.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
It is noteworthy that these clashes occurred almost two weeks after a meeting between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma in Shillong. During the meeting, they deliberated on the resolution of border disputes between their respective states.
Also Read | Mizoram nods to Assam’s proposal of resuming talks on border dispute
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Effigy of Chinese premier burned in Arunachal Pradesh protest
- Manipur: Ukhrul Squash Festival showcases 47 varieties of ‘green gold’
- Fresh clashes erupt along Assam-Meghalaya border
- Assam’s Kohora River Basin marks World Rivers Day with focus on sustainability
- AFSPA extended for six months in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh
- What will an El Niño bring next to India?