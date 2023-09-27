Fresh clashes erupt along Assam-Meghalaya border

Fresh clashes erupted at a disputed area along the Assam-Meghalaya border with locals from both sides using bows and arrows and catapults to attack each other, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in Lapangap village, situated on the border that separates the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya from the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam. Notably, individuals from both sides resorted to the use of bows, arrows, and catapults as weapons during the confrontation, as detailed by PTI.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

VIDEO | Fresh tensions flared up along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border after villagers attacked each other with bows, arrows and catapults as they claimed dominance over the land at Lapangap village, officials said on Wednesday.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/Y78diyjCWO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2023

This incident comes on the heels of a tragic event in November, wherein the Assam Police opened fire, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of five civilians and an Assam forest guard. This incident further heightened long-standing tensions stemming from the ongoing border dispute between the two neighboring states.

In response to this recent clash, law enforcement officials from both Assam and Meghalaya swiftly arrived at the scene on Wednesday. An unnamed official from the West Jaintia Hills district conveyed to PTI, “We are coordinating with our counterparts in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district to keep the situation under control.”

It is noteworthy that these clashes occurred almost two weeks after a meeting between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma in Shillong. During the meeting, they deliberated on the resolution of border disputes between their respective states.

Also Read | Mizoram nods to Assam’s proposal of resuming talks on border dispute

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









