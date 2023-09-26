Assam: 74 rare tortoises seized from Silchar-Sealdah train, 2 arrested

Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N.F. Railway acted on a tip-off and intercepted a huge quantity of rare tortoises being illegally transported on train no. 13176 (Silchar – Sealdah) Kanchenjunga Express on September 25, 2023.
On the same day, NFR stated through a press release that the RPF received an intelligence tip about the illegal transportation of numerous tortoises by unidentified individuals. They immediately shared this information with relevant authorities and then, a joint operation was launched at Lumding Railway station by a combined team of security forces.
During the inspection of train no. 13176 upon its arrival at Lumding Railway station, the inspection team noticed three suspicious black bags in the possession of two passengers, placed under their berths.
The suspects were asked to open the bags, revealing a total of six plastic containers, each containing tortoises. In total, 74 tortoises were discovered. Upon further questioning, the individuals admitted to transporting the tortoises from Silchar to Guwahati. Following the necessary legal procedures, officials took both the individuals into custody, along with the confiscated tortoises, plastic baskets, and bags.
Subsequently, the matter was reported to the Forest Range Officer, Lumding Range, who, along with their team, promptly arrived at RPF/Post/LMG to take possession of the 74 tortoises, along with the relevant documentation. Both individuals were apprehended under the Wildlife Protection Act.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
A case was registered by the LMG Forest Range Officer under case number L-05 of 23-24, dated September 25, 2023, citing sections 50, 51, 39, 44, and 48(A) of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.
The accused individuals were presented in the Lower District Court of CJM/Hojai on Tuesday for further legal proceedings.
Also Read | Assam: IIT Guwahati unveils solution to combat biomass burning, marine oil spills
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: 74 rare tortoises seized from Silchar-Sealdah train, 2 arrested
- Internet ban in Manipur again? Check details here
- Nagaland: Church condemns PM’s call for cleanliness drive on Sunday
- Ukhrul: Journalists boycott 24 AR over ‘harassment’ of reporter
- Mizoram: Serchhip district celebrates silver jubilee amid HIV, drug abuse concerns
- Tripura HC dismisses one of ‘10,323’ teachers’ plea, fines petitioner