Assam Police rescue smuggled exotic animals in Cachar district, arrest four suspects

Cachar: Assam Police in Cachar district have successfully rescued at least seven exotic animals suspected of being smuggled from Myanmar through Mizoram. This significant operation resulted in the apprehension of four individuals, identified as Himing Rupina (41), Chuhan Doma (29), Lalrint luangga (24), and Banlal Nigida (30), who are now facing charges related to wildlife trafficking.

The caged animals were intercepted from a vehicle originating in Mizoram during a routine inspection at the Lailapur Gate border crossing, the boundary between Assam and Mizoram, on Sunday evening, according to Cachar police authorities.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta explained the situation, stating, “We stopped the car and discovered the cages during the checking at the Lailapur Gate border crossing between Assam and Mizoram on Sunday evening.” He further emphasized, “We believe that exotic animals were smuggled from a neighboring nation, and the shipment was intended for another Indian state. To gather more information, we are questioning the individuals in custody.”

Following their rescue, the caged animals were entrusted to forest rangers and subsequently relocated to the Assam State Zoo located in Guwahati.

Forest officials have highlighted that most of the rescued animals are indigenous to Africa, suggesting that they may have been smuggled through multiple countries before reaching Assam.

