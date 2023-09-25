Assam Police rescue smuggled exotic animals in Cachar district, arrest four suspects

Cachar: Assam Police in Cachar district have successfully rescued at least seven exotic animals suspected of being smuggled from Myanmar through Mizoram. This significant operation resulted in the apprehension of four individuals, identified as Himing Rupina (41), Chuhan Doma (29), Lalrint luangga (24), and Banlal Nigida (30), who are now facing charges related to wildlife trafficking.
The caged animals were intercepted from a vehicle originating in Mizoram during a routine inspection at the Lailapur Gate border crossing, the boundary between Assam and Mizoram, on Sunday evening, according to Cachar police authorities.
Cachar SP Numal Mahatta explained the situation, stating, “We stopped the car and discovered the cages during the checking at the Lailapur Gate border crossing between Assam and Mizoram on Sunday evening.” He further emphasized, “We believe that exotic animals were smuggled from a neighboring nation, and the shipment was intended for another Indian state. To gather more information, we are questioning the individuals in custody.”
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Following their rescue, the caged animals were entrusted to forest rangers and subsequently relocated to the Assam State Zoo located in Guwahati.
Forest officials have highlighted that most of the rescued animals are indigenous to Africa, suggesting that they may have been smuggled through multiple countries before reaching Assam.
Also Read: Smuggling of exotic animals from Myanmar: Mizoram activists seek action
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- MPs from Northeastern states write to union minister urging action on dilapidated NH 6
- Climate change’s dangerous new fires
- Assam Police rescue smuggled exotic animals in Cachar district, arrest four suspects
- Assam: NIT Silchar gets new dean following student agitation
- Manipur: ZUF cadre killed in encounter with suspected NSCN-IM
- Did space give Earth the spark of life? OSIRIS-REx might tell us