Assam: Three dacoits from Manipur arrested in Cachar district

Cachar Police on Friday arrested three notorious dacoits during a joint operation conducted by its Sonai and Dholai units. The daring criminals, believed responsible for a string of robberies in the region, were caught red-handed while attempting to flee in a vehicle adorned with a Manipur Police sticker.

The three are from Manipur and reportedly got displaced during the Manipur ethnic violence to take shelter in Mizoram. “They said they were displaced from their native places earlier this year due to the ethnic violence. They took shelter in a camp made for displaced people in Mizoram’s Kolasib district. They later entered Assam and got involved in illegal activities here,” Cachar Additional SP Subrata Sen told reporters on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Dimngel Lalboi Michael, Paojalen Dimngel, and Thangboi Dimngel-all residents of Saijong and Paohao villages under Saikul police station of Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

The police operation was initiated on Friday night based on a confidential tip-off, prompting Sonai police to act. As they pursued the fleeing robbers, the Dholai police joined the chase from the opposite direction. The dacoit gang, aware of the law enforcement’s relentless pursuit, made a desperate attempt to evade capture in the vicinity of Kabuganj. However, the coordinated efforts of the two police stations thwarted their escape, culminating in the successful arrest of the three robbers.

The criminals were found travelling in a white luxury car bearing the registration number MZ 01 R 0012, conspicuously decorated with a Manipur Police sticker. The three individuals, all hailing from the Kuki community, were taken into custody along with the vehicle.

The police said that during the search, they recovered one 9 mm pistol, one .22 pistol and 65 rounds of ammunition.

Interrogation of the suspects revealed their involvement in several criminal activities, including the robbery of a hardware store in Sonabarighat, a dhaba in Jirighat, and a petrol pump in the Sonai area of Cachar district. Furthermore, the robbers disclosed that they had recently been residing in Kolasib.

“We have just arrested them and interrogated them. We are looking for any linkages and their informers to get more relevant information,” the additional SP said.

