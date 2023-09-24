Assam inks pacts with private enterprises for investments worth Rs 3,114 cr

Guwahati: The Industries Department of the Assam government and six private-sector industrial enterprises inked memoranda of understanding on Saturday for the establishment of mega industrial parks with an investment of Rs 3,114 crore across the state.

A land lease agreement was also signed between the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Jenipro Hotels Pvt Ltd for the construction of a five-star category hotel with an investment of Rs 100 crore at Hatighuli Bagisa Gaon near Kaziranga National Park.

At the MoU-signing ceremony in Dispur’s Janata Bhawan Complex, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised that agreements worth up to Rs 3,000 crore signify Assam’s progress toward becoming a highly industrialised state.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during the MoU-signing ceremony in Guwahati on Saturday.

Sarma highlighted that earlier agreements with the private sector, amounting to several thousand crores, are advancing through various stages of implementation. He also mentioned that an additional batch of industrial investment proposals totaling around Rs 10,000 crore is currently under review by Assam’s empowered committee, dedicated to accelerating the state’s investment landscape.

Referring to the signing of memoranda of understanding as a historic moment for Assam, Sarma said that the Rs 2,000 crore investment by M/s Kesar Petro Products would generate approximately 200 direct and around 1,800 indirect employment opportunities, while Longspan Structures’ investment of Rs 129 crore would lead to the creation of around 220 direct and 180 indirect employment opportunities.

“Likewise, M/s SBL Biscuits’ investment of Rs 139 crore, M/s Umrangshu (India) Cement LLP’s Rs 285 crore, M/s Sunit Breweries’ Rs 151 crore, and M/s Jericho’s Rs 410 crore investments would create employment opportunities for thousands of job-seekers in the state,” he added.

Sarma expressed confidence that in the next 18 months, private-sector investments in the state since 2019 would exceed the Rs 50,000 crore mark, and in two to three years from now, the aggregate private-sector investments would surpass Rs 1 lakh crore.

Drawing a comparison between the current socio-political landscape of the state and a decade or so ago, the chief minister noted that Assam is currently experiencing an unparalleled period of general peace, and the state can rightly be termed one of the safest destinations for private-sector investments.

He also spoke about the various initiatives the state government has been taking to create an environment favorable for private-sector investments.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that there is no unnecessary delay in clearing investment proposals and related requests put forward by potential investors. I urge potential investors to reach out to the Chief Minister’s Office in case of undue delays in processing their investment and related proposals,” Sarma said.

Apart from the representatives of the enterprises, the event was also attended by State Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan, Labor Department Minister Sanjay Kishan, in addition to State Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur and Additional Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.

