Silchar: A gruesome incident unfolded at Udharbond area under the Cachar district of Assam where the mortal remains of a minor girl was found wrapped in a sack at a waterbody. The deceased girl reportedly went missing on Thursday. Her father Nazir Hossain, was arrested by the police soon after the missing complaint of the girl was lodged on Saturday.
According to local residents, the alleged perpetrator has a history of mental health issues and frequently subjected his wife and two children to abuse. Just a few days ago, his wife sustained serious injuries as a result of his violent actions. Prompt intervention by community members prevented further harm to the family, and the enraged individual was subsequently handed over to the police.
The police, however, issued a warning and subsequently released him. On Thursday, the minor disappeared from their residence. Initially, no report was filed, but as two days elapsed without any sign of the girl, the mother of the deceased registered a missing person report at the local police station on Saturday.
The police took swift action and arrested the missing girl’s father considering his behavior with his family. Within 12 hours of his arrest, locals of the village noticed a suspicious sack floating in the water at a local water body on Sunday morning.
Upon approaching it, they discerned that it was the lifeless body of the girl who had gone missing.
The police quickly arrived at the scene and, in the presence of a magistrate, retrieved the body from the marshy area.
As of the latest available information at the time of filing this report, the girl’s body has been transported to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
According to sources, the accused admitted to his wrongdoing during police questioning.
