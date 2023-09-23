Assam: Strike ends at NIT Silchar, Dean to be removed

Guwahati: In a significant development, the hunger strike that had gripped the National Institute of Technology Silchar (NIT Silchar) campus since Monday morning has been called off after the institute director assured of the removal of the Dean Academic, BK Roy from his position.
Following the unnatural death of a third-year electrical engineering student in the campus, students have been demanding the resignation of the Dean (Academics) of the institute.
The students alleged the dean of abetting the suspected suicide of Koj Buker, a student from Arunachal Pradesh student, who was found dead in his dormitory on September 15.
The agitating students have been demanding a proper investigation into the incident, besides financial, legal and emotional support for the victim’s family. They also demanded that a high-level committee be formed for academic reforms at NIT-Silchar.
The decision to end the strike came about after the Director of NIT Silchar, Professor Dilip Kumar Baidya, gave assurances that Dr BK Roy, the Dean Academic, would be dismissed from his position within the next two days.
Speaking to EastMojo, the student leader who had been leading the protest disclosed that the students who had participated in the hunger strike decided to halt their demonstration following the director’s commitment.
The student also mentioned that they have got assurance from the director that no punitive or legal actions would be taken against the students who had joined the protests against the administration.
Meanwhile, a day before the meeting with the director, Registrar KL Baishnab had appealed to the students to call off the agitation and resume classes and also warned that, otherwise, the authority would be constrained to close the college for an indefinite period or take stern actions.
