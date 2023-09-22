Assam: Guwahati's Atal Incubation Centre welcomes 2nd cohort of innovators

Guwahati: The Atal Incubation Centre – SELCO Foundation, located in Guwahati, is reportedly gaining recognition in the field of sustainable energy innovation in Northeast India. Recently, the organisation concluded a two-day induction programme for their second cohort of entrepreneurs and innovators for the fiscal year 2023-24, which took place on September 19-20.
Dr. Simanta Kalita, CEO of AIC SELCO Foundation, inaugurated the programme and emphasised the organisation’s mission to support local talent in Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland. According to an official release, the event was designed to “reshape participants’ perspectives on innovation and entrepreneurship” within the sustainable energy sector.
Participants from the Northeast region engaged in a comprehensive learning experience, exploring advanced technology, innovative financing models, and community engagement strategies.
AIC SELCO Foundation’s dedication to expanding energy access became evident as participants interacted with experts, mentors, and leaders in the renewable energy field.
The participating entrepreneurs will receive ongoing support and mentorship as they embark on their journeys, ensuring their innovative ideas translate into meaningful solutions that benefit their communities and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future.
