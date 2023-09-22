Assam: Border police trained on saving rhinos to mark International Rhino Day

Guwahati: About 40 border police officials on Friday underwent training in Guwahati on the subject of crimes against the Greater One-horned Rhinoceros and various other species in commemoration of International Rhino Day.
The training session was hosted at the Rangia Sectoral Headquarters of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and the guest speaker was Ivy Farheen Hussain, a Project Officer and Wildlife Crime Analyst from Aaranyak, a biodiversity conservation organisation. Hussain addressed the prevailing patterns of criminal activities targetting rhinoceros and other species, emphasising the role that border police can play in preventing such activities.
This event, where Aaranyak was invited to deliver a sensitisation session, was an integral component of a two-day course on wildlife crime prevention, specifically organised for the officials of the Sashastra Seema Bal. Over the past few years, the Sashastra Seema Bal has been notably active in handling wildlife cases, intercepting critical shipments of pangolin scales and tokay geckos, and curbing international illegal wildlife trade. The event also aligns with Aaranyak’s DETERS ©️ (Disrupt and End Trade of Endangered and Rare Species) initiative.
The discussions during the training included essential topics such as the procedures to follow when encountering incidents related to wildlife crimes and methods for identifying such crimes.
As the discussions concluded, the consensus was that more of these awareness sessions and informal dialogues are required to effectively establish collaborative efforts to combat wildlife crime cases.
